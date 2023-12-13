Home

Stock Market News: JTL Shares Jump As Company Mulls Fundraising

JTL Industries Ltd. shares saw a rise on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of a board meeting to discuss potential fundraising plans. This information was communicated through an exchange filing submitted on the same day.

The meeting, scheduled for December 18, 2023, will address, among other things, the possibility of raising capital through the issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares.

The company indicated in the filing that these funds may be raised in one or more tranches through various means, including preferential issues, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), global depository receipts (GDRs), American depository receipts (ADRs), or any other permissible mode or combination thereof.

Following the announcement, shares of JTL Industries gained more than 3 per cent to Rs 212.50 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 3,600 crore. The scrip had previously settled at Rs 205.95 in the previous trading session on Tuesday.

Commenting on near-term outlook for the company, Axis Securities said that stable steel prices to augur well and capacity expansion to 1 mtpa to drive higher EBITDA per tonne. “In the long-term target is to increase capacity to 2mtpa. Mid-term target is to achieve a capacity of 1mtpa by FY25,” it said.

