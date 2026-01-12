Home

Stock Market News: Lakhs of shares this company exchange hands after undergoing management change, deets inside

Stock market update: Amid moderate trading on Monday, there’s a smallcap stock that saw millions of equity shares traded today. This company operates in the pharmaceutical sector and recently made changes to its management. The company we’re talking about is Sigachi Industries Limited. Its stock has seen steady movement. As of 2:26 p.m. today, the stock was trading at ₹29, down 3.04%, or ₹0.91, on the NSE, and ₹29, down 2.78%, or ₹0.83, on the BSE

According to information available on BSE, 1,04,574 (1.04 lakh) equity shares of the company were traded till 2:23 pm.

The company recently informed in its filing on January 5 that it has appointed Atul Dhawale as the new Chief People Officer (CPO).

According to the filing, in this role, Atul Dhawale will work closely with the company’s board and senior management. His focus will be on strengthening the company’s employee engagement strategy in line with its growth. He will work on leadership development, organisational structure, talent management, and employee capacity building. He will also play a key role in maintaining a strong work culture, trust, and accountability as the company expands.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has fallen more than 7 percent in the past week, more than 18 percent in the past month, more than 27 percent in the past three months, and more than 31 percent in the past six months. On an annual basis, the stock has fallen more than 38 percent in the past year.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked nearly 1 per cent in late morning trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows, concerns over further US tariffs on Indian exports and geopolitical developments dampened investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 715.17 points or 0.85 per cent to 82,861.07 in late morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 209.9 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,473.40.

