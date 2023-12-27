Home

Stock Market News: LKP Finance Limited’s Board to Consider Divestment of 100 Percent Stake in Subsidiary

According to the shareholding pattern of LKP Finance, Saint Capital Fund, a Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII), holds 2.46 lakh shares of the company.

Stock Market News: LKP Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which is backed by Saint Capital Fund, has informed exchanges that its boards of directors will meet soon to consider divestment of a 100 percent stake in the wholly owned subsidiary Bond Street Capital Private Limited. The company said that the meeting has been scheduled for December 29.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 inter-alia, to consider and approve … Divestment of entire shareholding in the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company – Bond Street Capital Private Limited, subject to requisite approval by the members of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

During the meeting, the board of directors of the company will also consider selling certain properties. “Sale of certain property(ies) and investments (in listed and unlisted companies) of the Company, Subject to requisite approval by the members of the Company,” the filing added.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

