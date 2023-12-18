Home

Stock Market News: LKP Finance Ltd Shares Hit Upper Circuit for Twelfth Consecutive Session | Details Here

Shares of the Saint Capital Fund-backed NBFC company have given a return of over 78 per cent so far this month.

Stock Market News: Shares of LKP Finance Ltd. hit the upper circuit for the twelfth consecutive day on Monday. The counter opened with a gain of 3.83 per cent today and went on to rise as much as 5 per cent or Rs 231.55. The scrip had closed at Rs 220.55 in the last trading session.

Shares of LKP Finance Ltd. have been on the rise for the last 13 days and have risen over 78 per cent. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. LKP Finance Ltd now has a market cap of Rs 291 crore.

Shares of the Saint Capital Fund-backed NBFC company have given a return of over 78 per cent so far this month. The scrip has made the investors wealthier by around 196 in the last six months.

According to the shareholding pattern of LKP Finance, Saint Capital Fund, a Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII), holds 2.46 lakh shares of the company. This is around 1.96 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

