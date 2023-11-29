Home

Business

Stock Market News: Man Infraconstruction Board Approves Fundraising of up to Rs 550 Crore

Stock Market News: Man Infraconstruction Board Approves Fundraising of up to Rs 550 Crore

Man Infraconstruction said its board has approved raising up to Rs 550.23 crore via the issue of a warrant on a preferential basis on Wednesday.

Stock Market News: Ok Play India Shares Hit 8th Consecutive Upper Circuit Amid Exclusive Agreement With Mann+Hummel

New Delhi: Man Infraconstruction, an EPC company, said its board has approved raising up to Rs 550.23 crore via the issue of a warrant on a preferential basis on Wednesday. The go-ahead was given during the meeting of the board held on Wednesday.

Trending Now

“The board of directors of Man Infraconstruction… Has considered and approved raising of funds through issue and allotment of up to 3,55,05,000 warrants, being each warrant convertible into one equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each to certain non-promoter investors on preferential basis,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

You may like to read

However, this approval is subject to the shareholders’ approval in the ensuing general meeting. For this the company has called a meeting on Saturday, December 23, 2023, to seek the necessary approval from the shareholders of the company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.