Stock Market News: Manaksia Steel Shares Hit 52-week High in Early Trade | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Shares of Manaksia Steel were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit on Thursday i.e. January 11. The counter opened higher at Rs 52.24 and went on to hit a 52-week high of Rs 62.02. The counter had closed at Rs 51.69 in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the stock of Manaksia Steels Ltd – with a market cap of Rs 406.44 crore, has outperformed the sector by 17.15 per cent. In technical terms, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade amid a rally in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 341.76 points to 71,999.47 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 107.8 points to 21,726.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the major gainers.

Infosys, Nestle, Wipro and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

“The Q3 results season starting today with the results of TCS and Infosys will provide indications of the Nifty earnings for FY24,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 per cent to USD 77.11 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark ended 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71 on Wednesday. The Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

