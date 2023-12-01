Home

Stock Market News: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Share Surge Over 6 Percent

Stock Market News: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd (MVGJL) surged as much as 6.82 to trade at Rs 362.10 on Friday. However, it lost early gains and was trading at Rs 355.30. Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers were listed in October 2023. The stock was listed on the issue price of Rs 215. However, the price dropped to Rs 202.05 on October 5.

From its all-time lows, the stock has gained about 79 percent, while it is up over 68 percent from its issue price of Rs 215. Earlier, Gems and jewellery company Manoj Vaiibhav Gems N Jewellers reported a net profit of Rs 22.1 crore in the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 20.04 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 19.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company said that its total income came in at a little over Rs 620 crore in the quarter as against Rs 556.7 crore reported in the same period of the last financial year.

