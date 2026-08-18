Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company debut with nearly 18 percent premium, commands market valuation of Rs…

The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday. The Rs 1,553-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the shares of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd listed with a premium of nearly 18 percent against the issue price of Rs 140 on Tuesday. The stock started trading at Rs 165, up 17.85 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. It further jumped 29.60 per cent to Rs 181.45 on the BSE.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 13,968.81 crore. The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday.

The Rs 1,553-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 125 crore. The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, and Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, expansion and modernisation of the company’s manufacturing facility at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure.

The company plans to deploy funds towards setting up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt and cream cheese plants, besides installing ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes. Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is focused on value-added dairy products such as paneer, cheese, curd, yoghurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream, among others. The company does not operate in the liquid milk segment.

Sensex, Nifty fall as tension in Iran pushes crude price above USD 91

the equity benchmarks extended their decline on Tuesday as the expiry of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire raised fears of a fresh escalation in the Middle East. Keeping the market under pressure for another session, higher crude oil prices and weakness in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,418.97, down 309.19 points from the previous close. By 9:44 am, it was down 261.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 77,467.12. The index moved between a high of 77,575.21 and a low of 77,362.19. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,223.85 and was down 55.50 points, or 0.23%, at 24,232.15 as of 9:44 am. It touched an early high of 24,269.65 and a low of 24,211.10.

(With PTI Inputs)

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