Home

Business

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance Shares Continue to Hit Upper Circuit

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance Shares Continue to Hit Upper Circuit

The NBFC Mufin Green Finance shares remained in a base-building mode this year. The stock made a 52-week high on Monday.

Representational Image

Stock Market News: The NBFC Mufin Green Finance shares remained in a base-building mode this year. The stock made a 52-week high on Monday. The stock was locked in the upper circuit limit of 5 per cent. The stock opened at the circuit limit of Rs 154.10.

Trending Now

Notably, the company’s share of Mufin Green Finance hit the upper circuit limit for the seventh session in a row on Monday. “This partnership serve the young, digital-savvy and affluent generation of customers, thus helping in expanding the retail portfolio,” Pankaj Gupta, CEO, Mufin Green Finance, said.

You may like to read

OTO, a pioneering digital two-wheeler commerce platform and a leading player in two-wheeler financing, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Kolkata headquartered Mufin Green which is engaged in green financing solutions.

Here are some of the key details:

The NBFC Mufin Green Finance shares remained in a base building mode this year.

The stock made a 52-week high on Monday.

The stock was locked in the upper circuit limit of 5 per cent. The stock opened at the circuit limit of Rs 154.10.

The company’s shares have given 296 per cent returns on Year-to-date (YTD) basis, as per Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data

In the last one year, it has given 268 per cent return.

In the last two years it has delivered 1,432 per cent return.

In Q2 (July to September), the company’s its standalone net profit doubled to Rs 4 crore, helped by increased revenues.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 2.02 crore during the July-September quarter of preceding fiscal.

The company’s total revenues surged to Rs 21.13 crore from Rs 6.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 15.76 crore as against Rs 3.91 crore in July-September quarter last year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.