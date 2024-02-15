Home

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Q3 Results | Check Details Here

In the October to December 2023 quarter, the multibagger NBFC stock reported total revenue from operations at Rs 271.78 crore.

Stock market today: Mufin Green Finance Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the stock market has delivered in the last one year. Interestingly, in last one year, the muiltibagger stock has delivered more than 450 percent returns to its positional investors. However, it seems that the NBFC stock still possesses some upside potential.

Here are some of the key details:

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹250 apiece on BSE.

The share price touched a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the opening bell on Thursday.

While locking in a 5 percent upper circuit during Thursday deals, the multibagger stock went on to touch the upper circuit for the second straight session.

On 8th February, the price touched its existing lifetime high of Rs 273.10 apiece.

NBFC stock remained one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.

In the October to December 2023 quarter, the multibagger NBFC stock reported total revenue from operations at ₹271.78 crore.

The company logged around 155 percent YoY rise against the total operational revenue of ₹106.60 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The company’s total income in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹272.17 crore, recording a nearly 155 percent Yoy rise against the total income of ₹106.87 crore in Q3FY22.

In Q3FY24, the company’s net profit grew almost 100 percent as it surged from ₹22.90 crore to ₹45.55 crore.

The multibagger NBFC stock improved on a sequential basis as its total revenue from operations grew from ₹211.33 crore to ₹271.78 crore.

The company’s total income in the October to December 2023 quarter grew from ₹211.36 crore to ₹272.17 crore.

The company’s net profit grew from ₹40 crore to ₹45.55 crore QoQ.

