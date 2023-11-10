Home

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance Stock Rises After Big Jump in September Quarter Profit

The company has presence in 14 states in North India. It is into financing business for EVs across two-, three-, and four-wheelers.

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance Pvt Ltd., an NBFC focused on electric vehicle (EV) financing, stocks today rose after the firm reported 100 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023. The stock was off to a positive start and traded in green throughout the day. The stock quoted an intraday high of at Rs 125.90 and an intraday low of Rs 121.50.

Notably, the company has said that its net profit in the quarter doubled to Rs 4 crore, helped by increased revenues. It had clocked a profit of Rs 2.02 crore during the July-September quarter of preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company’s total revenues surged to Rs 21.13 crore from Rs 6.59 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were at Rs 15.76 crore as against Rs 3.91 crore in July-September quarter last year.

Mufin Green Finance is a Kolkata-based non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company has presence in 14 states in North India. It is into financing business for EVs across two-, three-, and four-wheelers.

In the last one month, this NBFC stock has risen to the tune of 193 per cent whereas in last six months. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen 215 per cent while in last one year, this NBFC share has shot up to the tune of 228 per cent. So, in last one year, most of the upside in this multibagger stock has been witnessed in YTD time.

