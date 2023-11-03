Home

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Gets Nod to List Shares on National Stock Exchange; Stock up 5 Percent

Mufin Green Finance, a pioneer in green financing solutions in India, has announced that its shares will list on NSE.

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance, a pioneer in green financing solutions in India, has announced that its shares will list on NSE. At present, the equity shares of the company as listed on the BSE. “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”), we are pleased to inform you that the Company has received approval for Listing of its Equity Shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from November 6, 2023,” it said in a filing on the BSE.

The shares will be listed under the symbol ‘MUFIN’, with a total of 1,50,99,5172 securities, it added.

Mufin Green Finance is a NBFC firm. It is known for financing electric vehicle ecosystem solutions.

On Friday, its stock rallied 5 per cent to hit the day’s upper circuit limit. The stock made day’s high and 52-week high of Rs 129.30.

The 5 per cent in the stock price resulted in pushing its market capitalization to Rs 1,948 crore.

The company’s board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 09, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve the financial results of the company for quarter ended 30th September, 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently approved Mufin Green to operate as an issuer of pre-paid instruments (PPI), allowing it to launch the ‘super app’ for comprehensive financial services.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently approved Mufin Green to operate as an issuer of pre-paid instruments (PPI), allowing it to launch the 'super app' for comprehensive financial services.