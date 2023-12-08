Home

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Announcement of Fund Raise | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Finance shares hit 5.00 per cent upper circuit on Friday. The board of directors of the company has also approved the terms and conditions for issuance of Rs 1750 crore unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures with face value of INR 100,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value of INR 17,50,00,000 on a private placement basis.

Notably, the current market price of Mufin Green shares on BSE is Rs 115.15 apiece with an intraday gain of 4.97%. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1738.71 crore. To recall, the Mufin Green shares declined 8 percent in the last 1-month, gave return of 106% in last 3-months, and soared 172% in last 6-months.

Earlier this year on April 13, 2023 Mufin Green Finance shares traded ex-split in the ratio of 1:2. Board of Mufin Green Finance fixed April 15, 2023 as the record date for sub-division/split of equity shares. It also declared 2:1 bonus shares and traded ex-bonus on July 7, 2023.

Mufin Green Finance Stock Performance & Return: The NBFC stock’s 52-week high price at Rs 136.60 per share and 52-week low price is Rs 34.19 per share, respectively. Mufin Green shares gained 196% YTD, jumped 170% in last 1-year, soared 1235% in last 2-years, and offered return of 3968% in last 3-years.

Mufin Green Financials: It announced its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at Rs 4 crore as against the net profit of Rs 2.02 crore declared in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Its total revenue soared to Rs 21.13 crore for the September quarter from Rs 6.59 crore declared in the similar quarter of last years. The company’s expenses declared at Rs 15.76 crore.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation on March 29, 2023, inter-alia, approved and fixed the “Record Date” on Saturday, April 15, 2023 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each,” according to the BSE filing of the company.

