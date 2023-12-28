Home

Business

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Shares Jump 4 Percent as Company Approves Allotment of 2.55 Crore Warrants

Stock Market News: Mufin Green Shares Jump 4 Percent as Company Approves Allotment of 2.55 Crore Warrants

The company said that the allotment would be done in one or more tranches and warrants have been issued to promoters and non-promoters category investors.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Shares of non-bank lender Mufin Green Finance surged over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company’s board of directors approved the allotment of 2.55 crore warrants convertible into equity shares. The scrip gained more than 3.50 per cent to Rs 179.10 today. The counter had closed at Rs 172.95 in the last trading session. However, shares were seen under selling pressure and lost early green. However, it was still trading in green and was at Rs 173.85 at the time of writing the report.

Trending Now

“The Committee of Directors (“For Preferential Issue”) of the Mufin Green Finance Limited (“the Company”) in their meeting held on today i.e. December 27, 2023 had approved the allotment of 2,55,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company,” the filing reads.

You may like to read

According to an exchange filing, this has helped the company raise funds aggregating to Rs 140.25 crore.

The company said that the allotment would be done in one or more tranches and warrants have been issued to promoters and non-promoters category investors. These equity shares of the company have a face value of Re 1 each.

“… having face value of 1/- each, at a price of Rs. 55/- per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 54/- each), aggregating to Rs. 1,40,25,00,000/-,” the company added.

Mufin Green Finance is a non-banking finance company. It is focused on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries. The company has a presence in 14 states in north India.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.