Stock Market News | Multibagger NBFC Stock: Advik Capital Finalises Allotment of Rights Issue

Earlier in September, the NBFC firm had announced the rights issue and fixed the price at Rs 2.40 per equity share.

Stockmarket News: Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) firm Advik Capital has finalised the allotment of the rightissues. As per a regulatory filing, the its board has approved the rights issue of more than 20 crore equity shares aggregating up to Rs 49.91 crores.

“The Rights Issue Committee has has approved the allotment of 20,79,60,320 Fully Paid-up Rights Equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 2.40 per Rights Equity share,” it said in a filing on BSE today.

The amount includes premium of Rs 1.40 per share to the eligible applicants. “With this allotment, paid up capital now stands increased to 42,81,53,600,” the filing added.

Earlier in September, the NBFC firm had announced the rights issue and fixed the price at Rs 2.40 per equity share. The rights issue opened on September 18 and concluded on September 29. The board had fixed September 7 as record date for the issue.

A rights issue is a way for listed companies to raise funds from their existing shareholders for various purposes. When a listed company announces a rights issue of equity shares, it means that the firm is inviting its existing shareholders to buy additional new equity shares at a discount to the market price. It is also known as subscription warrants.

Such equity shares are issued in a proportion to their existing holdings. The rights are often transferable and the buyers can to sell them in the secondary market.

Advik Capital shares have delivered a multibagger return of more than 500 per cent in the last three years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

