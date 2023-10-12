Home

Stock Market News | Multibagger Steel Stock: JTL Industries Logs Over 34% Jump in Q2 Profit

JTL Industries has a market cap of Rs 4,016 crore. It is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.

Multibagger Stock: Manufacturing giant JTL Industries shares on Thursday hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 242.15 on BSE on the back of strong numbers in the second quarter result (Q2FY24). The stock opened at Rs 237.30 and made an intraday high and a 52-week high of Rs 242.15. The small cap stock which is engaged in the iron and steel products industry, has declared its earnings for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

According to an exchange filing, the firm clocked a consolidated profit at Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter under review. The representa an increase of 34.1 per cent from the same quarter of the previous financial year when the firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 20. 80 crore.

Its total income during the quarter increased to Rs 505.12 crore from Rs 366.99 crore in the year-ago period, JTL Industries said in a filing with the BSE.

The small cap stock has delivered multibagger returns to its investors. In the last one year, the stock has advanced 70 per cent. It has yielded a return of 154 per cent in the last two years. In a three-year period, the stock has delivered a return of more than 1,500 per cent.

The company’s distribution network is spread across the country and it has branch offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh. It also exports products to various countries.

