Stock Market News | Multibagger Stock: Gensol Engineering to Issue 2:1 Bonus Share To Investors

Stock Market News: Gensol Engineering, a small-cap multibagger stock, is set to issue bonus equity shares to its investors. On Tuesday, the stock gained 10 per cent to Rs 882.20. Today is also ex-date and record date for the bonus distribution. According to a regulatory filing by Gensol Engineering, the board at a meeting held on September 5 had approved and recommended bonus issue of two equity share for every one equity shares held by the shareholders as on the record date.

Later, the company in a separate statement on BSE said that it has fixed Tuesday, October 17, 2023 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. The bonus issue of equity shares is as per the SEBI Regulations, 2015.

Bonus shares are fully paid-up shares. These shares are additional shares given to the current shareholders by companies without any additional cost, based upon the number of shares that a shareholder owns.

Gensol Engineering shares have delivered a multibagger return of over 120 per cent to its investors in just six months, as per the BSE website. Last month, Gensol Engineering announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 75 crore to lease out 500 electric cargo vehicles from a logistics firm. The work order came through subsidiary company Gensol EV Lease Pvt Ltd.

An initial batch of over 20 electric vehicles (EVs) has already been leased, with the remaining cars to be deployed over the next 6 months across 5 states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

