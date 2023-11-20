Home

Stock Market News: Multibagger Stock Rallies 10 Percent Over 1:10 Stock Split Buzz

The board of directors of the company has approved the subdivision or stock split of existing equity shares at a ratio of 1:10.

Stock Market News: Shares of OK Play India Ltd., a leading toys manufacturing company, locked in a 10 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 149.05. This is a jump of around 10 percent from the previous close of Rs 135.50. The share hit the upper circuit level for the fourth consecutive day.

According to BSE analytics, Ok Play India shares have given a solid return of 202 percent so far this year. The stock has jumped around 400 percent over the year. In three years, the counter has delivered a bumper return of 828 percent.

The share has been performing well following the release of the Q2 2023 results. The development also coincides with the announcement of the 1:10 stock split. The board of directors of the company has approved the subdivision or stock split of existing equity shares at a ratio of 1:10.

“Approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company, Division of every 1 (one) equity share of the nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (rupees ten only) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of the nominal/face value of Rs. 1/- (rupees One only) each,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Founded in 1989, OK Play India, is engaged in the business of manufacturing plastic molded Toys, School furniture, outdoor play equipment, point-of-purchase products, automotive components and e-vehicles. The company is also the market leader in the field of plastic fuel tanks for heavy commercial vehicles.

