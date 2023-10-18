Home

Stock Market News | Multibagger Toyam Sports Shares Jumps 5 Percent to Hit Upper Circuit

Stock Market News: BSE-listed Toyam Sports shares on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent to Rs 6.58. It was locked in the upper circuit. The rally in the share price came after the prestigious Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF), the top African film festival, selected its sports web series, “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,” as an official submission.

Toyam Sports is the only listed company, on Indian bourses, engaged in various sports production, promotion and management.

“The web series is slated for screening, followed by an engaging panel discussion with the director and producers, on October 29, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2023, the KISFF has received a total 1400 submissions from 110 countries,” according to an official statement on BSE.

“Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt” is stands as India’s first sports web series, immersing audiences into the enthralling realm of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The primary objective of the web series was to popularize MMA among the Indian MMA athletes.

“This recognition holds great significance, especially in a time when the youth of India are increasingly focused on fitness and well-being,” the statement added. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt was released in February 2023. The web series was hosted by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and acclaimed Indian sports promoter Mohamedali Budhwani.

Toyam Sports shares have given multibagger return to its investors. The stock has delivered a return of 123 per cent in past two years.

