Stock Market News: NECC Shares Surged 5 Percent After Announcing Issue of Warrants | Check Details Here

The company's quarterly net profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2023 up 454.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022.

Share Market News: Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) surged as much as 5 per cent on Thursday after the company shared details realted to issuing of warrants valued at Rs 14.82 Cr.

The Board of Directors considered and approved “To issue upto 46,25,062 (Forty Six Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand and Sixty Two) equity shares/ warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws (“Warrants”) at a Price of Rs. 32.05 (Rupees Thirty Two and Five paisa Only) per equity share (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto Rs. 14,82,33,237 (Rupees Fourteen Crores Eighty Two Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Seven only),” said North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) in a stock exchange filing.

“Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the Shareholders of the Company on Friday, the March 08, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. (IST) for the purpose of obtaining their approval to issue of Equity Shares on a preferential basis by way of a Special Resolution. The &-voting period will begins from Tuesday, March 05, 2024 (9.00 A.M.) and ends on Thursday, March 07 , 2024 (5,00 P.M.). The Company has fixed Friday, March 01, 2024 as the Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote in respect of items of business to be transacted at the EGM,” said NECC in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly net profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2023 up 454.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022. The EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2023 up 439.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000-mark on Thursday, while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level, supported by hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Besides, a heavy rush on auto, energy and utility counters also helped the indices, traders said.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38. The index opened strong and touched a high of 72,164.97 and a low of 71,644.44 during intra-day trades.

