Home

Business

Stock Market News: Ok Play India Shares Hit 8th Consecutive Upper Circuit Amid Exclusive Agreement With Mann+Hummel

Stock Market News: Ok Play India Shares Hit 8th Consecutive Upper Circuit Amid Exclusive Agreement With Mann+Hummel

The multibagger stock has surged over 235 percent year-to-date. The stock of the company touched the upper circuits for the eighth consecutive session today.

Stock Market News: Ok Play India Shares Hit 8th Consecutive Upper Circuit Amid Exclusive Agreement With Mann+Hummel

Stock Market News: The shares of OK Play India were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit limit of Rs 164.30 apiece on Wednesday. The multibagger stock has surged over 235 percent year-to-date. The stock of the company touched the upper circuits for the eighth consecutive session today. This impressive run has resulted in a gain of over 30 percent for the stock in this period.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, OK Play has signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with MANN+HUMMEL Filter Private Limited (MHIN), a subsidiary of the MANN+HUMMEL Group, Germany, through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, MRH Technologies Private Limited. This agreement pertains to the promotion, distribution, supply, installation, and maintenance of the revolutionary new product, “PureAir Mobile Fine Dust Particle Filter Roof Box,” which aims to tackle air pollution.

You may like to read

Commenting on the agreement, Rajan Handa, Managing Director, said: “We are extremely delighted to announce our arrangement with MANN+HUMMEL, a prominent global leader and recognized authority in the field of air filtration solutions. This agreement holds significant importance, not only for the Company but also for the Nation as it has the potential to be a transformative remedy for addressing air pollution in India.”

Air pollution poses significant detrimental consequences on public health and the environment. The well-documented adverse effects of particulate matter include detrimental impacts on respiratory systems, cardiovascular health, and overall quality of life. Moreover, the elevated levels of Air Quality Index (AQI) pose a serious threat to the youth and future generations, necessitating an urgent and strategic response.

“Additionally, according to a report published by Dalberg Advisors, Blue Sky Analytics and the Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll), Indian businesses incur losses of over Rs. 7 lakh crores annually as government imposes restrictions on construction and manufacturing activities to curb the effects of air pollution,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.