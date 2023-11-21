Home

Stock Market News: OK Play Shares Hit 52-week-high Amid Buzz of Stock Split

From 52 week low of Rs 28.5, shares of OK Play India Limited have given multibagger returns of 400 percent to investors.

Stock Market News: Shares of OK Play, a company manufacturing children’s toys and educational instruments, jumped 5 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 156.5 – a gain of Rs 7.45. The scrip has outperformed the sector by 4.21 percent.

According to BSE analytics, Ok Play India shares have given a solid return of 218 percent so far this year. In the last one year, the stock has jumped around 412 percent. In three years, the counter has delivered a bumper return of 875 percent.

The share has been performing well following the release of the Q2 2023 results. The development also coincides with the announcement of the 1:10 stock split.

The board of directors of the company has approved the subdivision or stock split of existing equity shares at a ratio of 1:10.

“Approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company, Division of every 1 (one) equity share of the nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (rupees ten only) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of the nominal/face value of Rs. 1/- (rupees One only) each,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Founded in 1989, OK Play India, is engaged in the business of manufacturing plastic molded Toys, School furniture, outdoor play equipment, point-of-purchase products, automotive components and e-vehicles. The company is also the market leader in the field of plastic fuel tanks for heavy commercial vehicles.

