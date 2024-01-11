Stock Market News: One Point One Solutions Shares Surge After Securing International Order | Details Here

Home

According to the reports, the company would allow the team to focus on providing customised experiences, boosting foot traffic at all UAE outlets, and enhancing people's general well-being.

Stock Market News: One Point One Solutions shares started the morning session at Rs. 62.80 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock price later jumped to around Rs 64.05. The stock settled more than 3 per cent up from the previous close of Rs 62. The surge in the firm’s stock price came after the company announced that it secured an international order.

1Point1 Solutions will offer the company a variety of BPM services, such as lead generation, appointment scheduling, and customer support, to the brand’s international clientele in the UAE area, as per the deal.

“On boarding of the company as our partner signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our valued customers and aim to provide an even wider array of options for individuals seeking top-notch skincare solutions,” said One Point One Solutions in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the contract win, Akshay Chhabra, CEO- One Point One Solutions said “It is an absolute honour for us to partner with the brand for its International segment and we are confident in offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we will embark on a journey towards redefining standards in the realm of skincare and wellness.”

In the field of business process management (BPM), One Point One Solutions Limited is a prominent participant. The firm provides services to a wide range of industries, including banking and finance, travel and hospitality, insurance, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables and FMCG, and telecom and broadcasting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.