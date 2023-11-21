Home

Business

Stock Market News: Over 200 Percent return in 3 Years: NECC Shares Hit 52-week-high

Stock Market News: Over 200 Percent return in 3 Years: NECC Shares Hit 52-week-high

North Eastern Carrying Corporation provides freight transportation services to wholesale and retail customers.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation hit a 52-week-high of Rs 30.50 on Tuesday. The share jumped around 9 percent to hit the 52-week-high. From the 52-week low of Rs 13.14, the shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation have given a return of 130 per cent to the investors. The stock has outperformed the sector by 7.43 percent.

Trending Now

The scrip has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen around 25.78 percent in the same period. Over the last five years, the stock has produced over a 202 percent multibagger return; over the last three years, it has produced a 246.51 percent multibagger return.

You may like to read

North Eastern Carrying Corporation provides freight transportation services to wholesale and retail customers. It operates in the full truckload segment. Along with this, NECC also provides warehouse and packaging services.

Meanwhile, in the September 2023 quarter, the firm recorded net sales of Rs 73.84 crore, which is 5.8 per cent less than Rs 78.38 crore in the same quarter the previous year. It experienced a 25.74 per cent reduction in net profit from Rs. 1.55 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs. 1.15 crore in Q2FY24. EBITDA climbed 1.45 per cent from Rs. 4.84 crore in the same quarter of FY23 to Rs. 4.91 crore in the quarter under review. From Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 to Rs. 0.16 in September 2023, North Eastern EPS has declined.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.