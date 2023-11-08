Home

Stock Market News: Paramount Cables Stock up 5 Percent after Q2 Profit Rises to Rs 19 Crore

Stock Market News: Paramount Cables Limited shares have gained 5 percent today after the company announced its numbers for the second quarter. Trading in the stock was frozen after it touched the upper circuit limit for the day at Rs 65.75. Paramount Cables in a stock exchange filing said that it has posted 54 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.49 crore for the September quarter 2023-24.

It had clocked Rs 12.62 crore net profit for the year-ago period, the company.

Total income rose to Rs 254.32 crore from Rs 215.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Expenses were at Rs 234.82 crore as against Rs 203.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Paramount Cables is one of the largest manufacturers of cables and wires in India. It produces multicore cables, low and high-voltage cables, besides extra-high-voltage cables for industrial applications.

