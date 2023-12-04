Stock Market News: Pritika Auto Industries Limited Shares Jump 8 Percent | Check Details Here

Home

So far this year, the stock has given around 85 per cent return. In the last one year, the stock has made investors wealthier by over 72 per cent.

Stock Market News: Shares of Pritika Auto Industries jumped over 8 per cent on Monday to trade at an intra-day high of Rs 29.85. Last seen, it was trading firmly in green at Rs 29.37. The scrip opened gap up with a gain of 4.29 per cent and went on to rise above 8 per cent. The jump in stock price comes after three days of consecutive falls.

Earlier in November, Pritika Auto Industries Ltd’s board considered and approved the conversion of 28,50,000 warrants into 28,50,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each to the “non-promoters/public category”, on a preferential basis.

The company informed the BSE that the board has “approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 28,50,000 warrants into 28,50,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, to “Non-Promoters/Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 4,06,12,500/- (Rupees Four Crore Six Lac Twelve Thousand and Five Hundred only) at the rate of Rs. 14.25 (Rupees Fourteen and Paise twenty five only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and list of allottees is enclosed as Annexure-l.”

