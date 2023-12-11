Home

Stock Market News: Pritika Auto Industries Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High

The 52-week high price of Pritika Auto Industries shares is Rs 38.75 apiece on the BSE and 52-week low price is Rs 13.10 apiece.

Stock Market News: Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL) gained over 10 per cent to trade close at Rs 38.27 apiece on Monday on the BSE. The small cap company has market capitalisation of Rs over 339 crore and the counter has gained over 141 per cent so far this year.

Pritika Auto Industries shares gained 29 per cent in last one week, jumped 57 per cent in last 3-months. It has gained 116 per cent in last 2-years.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of arrangement between Pritika Industries Limited (PIL) and Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL) for the demerger.

The approval was granted on December 4 by the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Chandigarh Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its Order dated 4k December, 2023 has granted approval for the Scheme of Arrangement between Pritika Industries Limited (PIL) (Demerged Company) and Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL) (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders (“Scheme”), under Sections 230 to 232 of Companies Act, 2013 for Demerger of the Demerged Undertaking ie. “ Automotive/Tractor/ Engineering Components Business Undertaking” of PRITIKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Demerged Company”) into PRITIKA AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Resulting Company’),” the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Swap Ratio

According to the exchange filing, eligible shareholders would be awarded 10 shares of the demerged company for every 63 shares of PAIL with a face value of Rs 2 each.

“Upon the Scheme coming into effect, in consideration of the transfer of the Demerged Undertaking by the Demerged Company (PIL) to the Resulting Company (PAIL), in terms of this Scheme, the Resulting Company (PAIL) shall, without any further act or deed, issue and allot to every member of the Demerged Company (PIL) holding fully paid up equity shares in the Demerged Company (PIL) and whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Demerged Company (PIL) on the Demerger Record Date in respect of every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up held by him/her/it in the Demerged Company (PIL), 63 (Sixty-Three) new Equity shares of the Resulting Company (PAIL) of the face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up,” the filing reads.

