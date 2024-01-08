Home

Stock Market News: Pritika Auto Industries Shares Surge Over 7 Percent Amid Volatile Market

The counter opened at Rs 34.89 and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 37. This is a surge of around 7.93 per cent against the previous close of Rs 34.28. Also, it is close to the upper circuit of Rs 37.70.

Stock Market News: Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL) gained over 5 per cent on Monday i.e. January 8 as the benchmark equity indices started the trade on a positive note. However, Sensex and Nifty later gave up all early gains to trade lower amid weak trends from Asian markets. Despite this, the shares continued the upward trend and held firmly in the green. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 35.75.

The share of the company, which has a market cap of Rs 327.19, has outperformed the sector by 4.7 per cent. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 8.89 per cent in the period.

On technical parameters, Pritika Auto share is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Earlier, The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 155.62 points to 72,181.77 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 53.15 points to 21,763.95.

However, both indices failed to carry forward the positive momentum and were trading lower later. The Sensex quoted 177.54 points lower at 71,821.10 while the Nifty fell 53.25 points to trade at 21,653.85. In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended marginally up on Friday.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.