Stock Market News: Pritika Auto Industries Stock Hits 52-week High After Approving Conversion of Warrants Worth Rs 4.06 Crore Into Equity

Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd hit a fresh 52-week-high of Rs 26.50 on Monday after the company approved the conversion of warrants of 28,50,000 warrants into 28,50,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Stock Market News: Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd hit a fresh 52-week-high of Rs 26.50 on Monday after the company approved the conversion of warrants of 28,50,000 warrants into 28,50,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 25.40 apiece.

Pritika Auto’s share price today opened higher and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 26.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE0, logging over 14 per cent intraday rise against the close price of Rs 23.10 apiece on Friday.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. 17th November, 2023, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 28,50,000 warrants into 28,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, to “Non-Promoters/Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 4,06,12,500/- (Rupees Four Crore Six Lac Twelve Thousand and Five Hundred only) at the rate of Rs. 14.25 (Rupees Fourteen and Paise twenty five only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees,” Pritika Auto Industries said in a stock exchange filing.

The scrip or Pritika Auto has given a positive return of around 59.05 per cent so far this year against a 7.33 per cent jump in Sensex. It has a market capitalisation of worth Rs 225.23 crore.

Pritika Auto Industries Limited, established on April 11, 1980, is an Indian company specializing in the production of tractors and automotive components. As a publicly traded company, its primary focus is on the manufacturing of tractors and automobile parts, making it a prominent player in the industry. Pritika Auto Industries is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of machined castings in India.

