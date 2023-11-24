Home

Stock Market News: Rushil Decor Shares Jump for Second Straight Session After Vizag MDF Plant Receives Green Building Certification

The company in an exchange filing said that its new MDF board plant located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been certified as a Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Stock Market News: Shares of Rushil Decor opened at Rs 379.90 apiece on Friday and clocked an intraday gain of 7.46 per cent at Rs 406.90. The rally continues for the second consecutive session after Rushil Decor announced that its new MDF board plant located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been certified as a Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The stock has gained more than 15 per cent in the last two sessions since the announcement. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 390. The company in an exchange filing said that its new MDF board plant located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been certified as a Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

“We are proud to have achieved IGBC Green Building certification for our new MDF board plant in Andhra Pradesh,” said Rushil Thakkar, Director of Rushil Décor. “

The company’s Visakhapatnam plant has taken several eco-friendly measures including rainwater harvesting system, wastewater treatment, energy conservation, using recycled and environment-friendly materials, reducing carbon footprints among others to achieve this green certification.

Spread across 26 acres, this plant is equipped with building and energy management systems for enhancing energy performance. The factory uses fully CFC-free refrigerants in its building ventilation & air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment and unitary air-conditioners. It also has a rainwater harvesting system capturing up to 50% of rainwater. The site’s heat-resistant roofs help reduce the heat island effect.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has extended an incentive of reimbursement of 50 per cent cost incurred towards capital expenditure with components for green measures as defined in the industrial development policy 2015-20. Rushil Décor will leverage this incentive to its fullest potential, channelling the financial benefits directly towards enhancing operational excellence, expanding market presence and delivering sustained value to its shareholders and investors.

