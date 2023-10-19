Home

Stock Market News: Rushil Decor Shares Rally 20 Percent as Board Decides to Consider Proposal for Fundraising

Stock Market News: Rushil Decor Shares Rally 20 Percent as Board Decides to Consider Proposal for Fundraising

Rushil Decor is a leading company in Laminate and MDF panel boards. The company has also launched AI generated Television advertisement with key message “MDF means VIR MDF”.

Stock Market News: Rushil Decor shares rallied 20 percent today after the company announced its board could approve the raising of fund. The stock hit an Upper Price Band of 20% at Rs 350.15. An upper circuit is the maximum percentage increase in the price of a stock in a single trading session. When a stock hits its upper circuit, trading in the stock is temporarily suspended.

This is done to prevent investors from continuously buying the stock at inflated prices, which could cause a market bubble.

In a filing, Rushil Decor said that the board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 26 to consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of equity shares, or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares (including warrants, or otherwise) by way of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement or Qualified. Institutions Placement or Right Issue Basis or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

The shares of Rushil Decor have given a profit of more than 300 per cent to shareholders in three years.

