Stock Market News: Sahana Systems Shares Up 10 Percent After Second Quarter Results

Stock Market News: Sahana System Limited, a key player in the technology and IT services sector, has released its financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023-24. The stock gained 10 per cent to Rs 302.50 on Wednesday. In the span of just six months, the revenue from operations of the company jumped to Rs 22.13 crore from Rs 7.2 crore that it had posted in the same period of the last year.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 5.3 crores, showing a sharp jump from last year’s Rs 1.8 crore during the same period. The nearly threefold increase in revenue shows the company’s expanding market reach including addition of clients like NERD CAP, ICAI Surat, Indusind Bank, Tata Group, Panasonic and more.

Notably, a strong emphasis on software development, cybersecurity and digital marketing have demonstrated the ever-evolving demands of the tech industry.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s indicators are very positive. All major moving averages indicate a positive sentiment.

The stock has exhibited remarkable growth, surging from its Rs 136 low to an all-time high of Rs 302.50.

Sahana System has consistently delivered the highest annual returns over five years, marked by substantial annual EPS growth and remarkable overbought performance according to the Money Flow Index (MFI).

The firm has low debt levels, strong cash generation and shows continuous annual profit improvements.

