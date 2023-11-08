Home

Stock Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering in Focus After Q2 Earnings, Stock Up by 2 Percent

The statement added that it has a strong diversified order book worth Rs 1,440 crore which includes both domestic and international contracts.

Stock Market News: The stock of Salasar Techno Engineering is in focus after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The stock rose by more than 2 percent following the announcement of the results. The was seen trading at Rs 47 during the noon trade with gains of more than 1 percent. Salasar Techno is a construction engineering company. The firm in a stock exchange filing said that it posted 20 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9 crore for the September quarter of 2023-24. The total income of the company rose to Rs 275.66 crore.

It reported expenses at Rs 263.32 crore in the September 2023 quarter as against Rs 248.17 crore in the year-ago quarter. “This quarter has been particularly eventful and successful for us, marked by robust financial performance, significant international order win, and capacity augmentation,” a company spokesperson said.

Salasar Techno Engineering shares have given a return of 55 per cent in one year. The company carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication and galvanization work for telecom players.

