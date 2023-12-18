Home

Stock Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Shares Jump Over 5 Percent as Company Considers Bonus Shares

The scrip opened at Rs 54.10, with a gain of around 5.38 per cent today. Last seen, it was trading at around Rs 55.73.

Stock Market News: Shares of construction engineering firm Salasar Techno Engineering jumped over 5 per cent in the morning trade amid news that the company is now considering giving bonus shares to its shareholders. The scrip opened at Rs 54.10, with a gain of around 5.38 per cent today. Last seen, it was trading at around Rs 55.73.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to take place on December 20.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th day of December, 2023 …to consider and recommend a proposal of declaration of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company subject to requisite approvals,” the company informed exchanges.

Meanwhile, the company has also informed the exchange that the trading window for dealing in securities has been closed.

“The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company have been closed from Saturday, December 16, 2023 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of outcome of Board meeting proposed to be held on 20.12.2023, inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal for Declaration of Bonus Issue,” the company said

Earlier this month, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL), a provider of customized steel fabrication & infrastructure solutions, secured a Rs 364 crore power infrastructure project in Tamil Nadu.

The work order has been awarded by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) – an electrical power generation and distribution public sector undertaking owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

