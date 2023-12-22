Home

Business

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro And Infra IPO Oversubscribed by HNI – Boasts Rs 100 Crore Order Book

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro And Infra IPO Oversubscribed by HNI – Boasts Rs 100 Crore Order Book

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited's IPO presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to a company with a proven track record, strategic vision, and growth potential.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro And Infra Limited’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) is set to captivate investors with its strategic details and promising prospects. Below is a comprehensive analysis covering various facets to guide potential investors. The IPO is scheduled from December 21, 2023, to December 27, 2023, at a fixed price of ₹180 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The total issue size is 3,480,000 shares, aggregating up to ₹62.64 Crores. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares, and the listing will be on NSE SME. The pre-issue and post-issue shareholding stands at 8,429,800 and 11,909,800, respectively.

Trending Now

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited exhibited stellar financial performance, with a revenue surge of 31.79% and an impressive 266.1% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. The company boasts key metrics such as a Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.11, Return on Equity (ROE) at 53.46%, Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 64.17%, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹11.91. These figures underscore the company’s robust financial health and prove the company to be better than its listed competitors.

You may like to read

The Sameera Agro And Infra IPO has garnered positive attention, with a noteworthy overall subscription figure of 0.72 times on Day 2. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category exhibited a robust oversubscription of 1.03 times, indicating a strong interest from high-net-worth individuals. Additionally, the Retail category reported a subscription figure of 0.41 times. This heightened interest across categories signals positive sentiment and potential listing gains for investors.

Furthermore, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited boasts a substantial order book, surpassing ₹100 Crores, reflecting strong demand for its services.

In comparison with industry counterparts, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited stands out due to its consistent growth trajectory and financial prowess. The company’s ability to outperform competitors is attributed to its effective cost management, innovative strategies, and diversification across multiple business segments. The company has an impressive clientele, including Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Naolin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Rasha Infrastructure, and Arrow Constructions Ltd. Its order book comprises ongoing projects like Residential Project-I and Residential Project-II, each contributing significantly to the total order value.

Upcoming projects, such as the Commercial and Multiplex Project, present lucrative opportunities for investors. The project’s parameters, including construction area, floors, and estimated cost, signify a substantial growth avenue.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited’s growth aligns with the upward trajectory of the real estate and agribusiness sectors. Its differentiated and diversified product offerings, coupled with a customer-centric approach, have allowed the company to capitalize on growing demand in these sectors. The proposed Commercial and Multiplex Project reflects the company’s strategic vision to cater to diverse consumer segments.

Leading financial experts, including SEBI Registered Investment Advisor Nikhil Bhatt, Equity99 and ProfitMart Securities, have assigned SUBSCRIBE ratings to Sameera Agro And Infra Limited’s IPO. This collective endorsement suggests a positive outlook and potential for returns.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited’s IPO presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to a company with a proven track record, strategic vision, and growth potential. With promising financials, a robust order book, and endorsement from industry experts, subscribing to this IPO appears to be a prudent decision for both short-term gains and long-term investment objectives.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.