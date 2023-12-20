Home

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd. IPO to Open on 21 December, Orderbook Stands at Rs 100 Crores

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro and Infra Limited’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on December 21. Scheduled from December 21 to December 27, 2023, Sameera Agro’s IPO brings forth a fixed price issue of Rs 180 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

The lot size is set at 800 shares, catering to investors across different strata. The total issue size stands at 3,480,000 shares, aggregating up to Rs 62.64 crores. The IPO will list on NSE SME, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

Sameera Agro and Infra Limited operates at the intersection of real estate development and agriculture, offering a unique value proposition to its investors. The company’s strategic diversification across these two distinct yet synergistic business domains position’s it uniquely in the market.

In a strategic move in 2021, Sameera Agro expanded its operations to include the processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities. The company deals in pulses, cereals, and grains, establishing a strong network of customers, suppliers, and warehouses for the storage of goods. With a manufacturing and processing unit on lease and plans to acquire processing mills, Sameera Agro is poised for significant growth in the agro-industry.

In the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the company reported a substantial increase in revenue, soaring by 31.79% compared to the previous year. The profit after tax (PAT) witnessed a remarkable surge of 266.1%, underlining the company’s efficient financial management and operational excellence.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for strategic purposes, including funding ongoing and upcoming projects, reducing existing borrowings, and supporting working capital requirements. This prudent allocation of funds aligns with Sameera Agro’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and ensuring sustained growth.

Sameera Agro’s ongoing and completed projects stand as testaments to its prowess in real estate and infrastructure development. From residential projects like the Dhgarmaram Village apartments to commercial ventures and proposed multiplex projects, the company’s diversified portfolio positions it as a formidable player in the industry.

The company has also served for many state government projects as well as national projects, one of them being for Gas Authority of India (GAIL) where the company had laid gas pipelines and distribution channels. Sameera Agro & Infra Ltd. has an outstanding orderbook worth over Rs 100 crores which will be completed in the current financial year, this order book includes massive private and government Infra Projects.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

