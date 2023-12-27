Home

Business

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro IPO Subscriptions Window Closes Today: Check Key Details Here

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro IPO Subscriptions Window Closes Today: Check Key Details Here

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares. Sameera Agro IPO price is Rs 180 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares.

Stock Market News: Sameera Agro IPO Subscriptions Window Closes Today: Check Key Details Here

Sameera Agro IPO: December 27 is the last day for the subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sameera Agro And Infra Limited. The IPO has so far been subscribed over two times. Till 2 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the SME IPO received 2.30 times the subscription. It has garnered bids for 80,04,800 shares as against 34,80,000 shares on offer.

Trending Now

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares. Sameera Agro IPO price is Rs 180 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 1,44,000.

You may like to read

First Overseas Capital Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Sameera Agro IPO. Also, Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Sameera Agro IPO is Svcm Securities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.