Rs 60000000000000 lottery! Stock market bounces back after four sessions of decline, BSE Sensex witnesses massive jump of....

New Delhi: The domestic stock market rebounded on Thursday after falling for four consecutive sessions. According to the latest report, the market surged sharply in the final hour of trading amid the signs of easing tensions between the Donald Trump-led United States and Iran. The BSE Sensex climbed 1100 points during the session, while the Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose by nearly 300 points.

The Sensex eventually closed 899.71 points or 1.14 percent higher at 80,015.90. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index ended 285.40 points or 1.17 percent higher at 24,765.90. With this rally, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange increased by about Rs 6 lakh crore.

Here are some of the key details:

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics Limited, Reliance Industries and NTPC rose by more than 3 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also witnessed a massive gain.

Shares of Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCLTech and Tata Consultancy Services ended the session lower.

Why Did the Stock Market Rise?

The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.52 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.58 percent.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal Index surged 2.3%.

The Nifty Oil & Gas Index and Nifty Consumer Durables Index also recorded gains.

As per the reports, the market rallied sharply in the final hour of trading amid signs of easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

According to Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of Iran, the country could consider giving up its nuclear program if the United States presents a satisfactory alternative.

