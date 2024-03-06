Home

Stock Market News: Sensex Down By 89 Points, Nifty Holds 22300; Zomato Down By 2.50%

On 5th March 2024, Sensex went down to a low of 73,412.25 in early trading to end at 73,677.13, which is still down by 195.16 points.

Sensex on Wednesday opened in red at 73,587.70, went down by 89.43 points, Nifty also opened at 22,327.50 points which is down by 28.8 points. Bank Nifty also opened in the red at 47,451.65.

At pre-open on 6th March 2024, Sensex was at 73,587.70, which down by 89.43 points. Nifty traded at 22,356.30 which is down by 49.30 points.

Reliance Industries Stock Opens In Green

Reliance Industries stock opened in the green in early trade today at Rs 2,989.45 against the previous day close of Rs 2998.

Zomato Stock Down By 2.5%

Zomato stock went down by around 2.5 per cent, after reports of a block deal. Zomato stock opened at Rs 162 against the previous day close of Rs 166.05.

JM Financial Stock Down By 15%

JM Financial stock tanked by 15% in early trade after RBI took strict action against the company. JM Financial Stock stock opened lower at Rs 78.95 against the previous day close of Rs 95.45.

On 5th March 2024, The Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,371.25, later on decreased up to 22,269.15 during intraday trades. However when the trading session was over it was down by 49.30 points to close at 22,356.30.

