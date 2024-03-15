Home

Business

Stock Market News: Sensex Fell By 454 Points, Nifty Settles At 22023

Stock Market News: Sensex Fell By 454 Points, Nifty Settles At 22023

HDFC Life Insurance, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 today.

Stock Market

The BSE Sensex went down by 454 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,566.08, and the NSE nifty50 went down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

The main reason behind fall in equity benchmark indices on 15th March was weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty Bank index that tracks the banking sector comprising of 12 banking stocks, closed in the red at 46,594.10, down 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent.

The Nifty Midcap100 fell 0.46 per cent while Smallcap100 went up by 0.39 per cent.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

HDFC Life Insurance, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 today.

Top Losers On Stock Market

Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp were top losers on the stock market.

Stock Market Opening On 15th March 2024

BSE Sensex opened in the red at 72,886.77, down by 210.51 points or 0.29 per cent. The Nifty50 index opened with the negative trend at 22,064.85, down by 81.80 points or 0.31 per cent. Nifty Bank index opened below at 46,572.10, which is down by 217.95 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Stock Market On 14th March

On 14th March, BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 73,097.28. The Nifty50 index climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 22146.65 on weekly expiry.

On 14th March, Nifty Bank Index, which comprises 12 banking stocks data, went down by 191.35 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,789.95.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.