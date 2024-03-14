Home

Stock Market News: Sensex Gains 335 Points, Nifty At 22146; All Sectors In Green

BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 73,097.28. The Nifty50 index climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 22146.65 on weekly expiry.

Nifty Bank Index, which comprises 12 banking stocks data, went down by 191.35 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,789.95.

The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went up by 2.02 per cent and 3.45 per cent, respectively.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

HCL Tech, Wipro, Airtel, Infosys, L&T, TCS, M&M, Asian paints and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers on the stock market.

Top Losers On Stock Market

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, JSW Steel, SBI and Tata Steel were the among losers on the stock market today.

Early Trading session on 14th March, Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red at market open. The BSE Sensex opened at 72,570.10 down by 194.40 points or 0.27 percent lower. The Nifty50 opened 48.90 points lower at 21,951.15.

Stock Market On 13th March

On March 13, the BSE Sensex tanked by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to finish at 72,761.89, The NSE Nifty50 went down by 338 points or 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70 on 13th March.

On March 13, Except IT, many secotoral indices ended in the red, with realty, media, PSU bank, telecom, power, oil & gas and metals went down by 4 to 6 percent.

