Stock Market News: Sensex, Nifty fall as tension in Iran pushes crude price above USD 91; IT, realty stocks underperform

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,418.97, down 309.19 points from the previous close. By 9:44 am, it was down 261.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 77,467.12.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, the equity benchmarks extended their decline on Tuesday as the expiry of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire raised fears of a fresh escalation in the Middle East. Keeping the market under pressure for another session, higher crude oil prices and weakness in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,418.97, down 309.19 points from the previous close. By 9:44 am, it was down 261.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 77,467.12. The index moved between a high of 77,575.21 and a low of 77,362.19. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,223.85 and was down 55.50 points, or 0.23%, at 24,232.15 as of 9:44 am. It touched an early high of 24,269.65 and a low of 24,211.10.

CRUDE OIL BACK ABOVE USD 91

The biggest concern for investors remains crude oil.

Brent crude has moved back above USD 91 a barrel as hopes of an extension of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire faded.

It is important to note that Iran has indicated that it could adopt a more offensive posture

US President Donald Trump has ruled out an extension of the ceasefire arrangement.

The developments have raised concerns about possible disruption to energy supplies.

For India, higher crude prices are a concern as the country is a major oil importer.

A sustained rise in oil prices could increase import costs and put pressure on inflation, corporate margins, and the broader economy.

“Brent crude has again spiked above USD 91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US. The US 10-year bond yield has increased to 4.73 percent, which is negative for FII inflows. The tailwind for the market is the resilient Indian economy and clear indications of a turnaround in earnings growth. This tailwind will encourage DIIs, flush with funds, to buy any significant dip in the market. Retail investors can use the dips to slowly accumulate high-quality stocks for the long term. Heightened uncertainty will keep the market volatile,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments

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