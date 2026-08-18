Stock Market News: Sensex, Nifty fall as tension in Iran pushes crude price above USD 91; IT, realty stocks underperform

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the equity benchmarks extended their decline on Tuesday as the expiry of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire raised fears of a fresh escalation in the Middle East. Keeping the market under pressure for another session, higher crude oil prices and weakness in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment.
The BSE Sensex opened at 77,418.97, down 309.19 points from the previous close. By 9:44 am, it was down 261.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 77,467.12. The index moved between a high of 77,575.21 and a low of 77,362.19. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,223.85 and was down 55.50 points, or 0.23%, at 24,232.15 as of 9:44 am. It touched an early high of 24,269.65 and a low of 24,211.10.
“Brent crude has again spiked above USD 91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US. The US 10-year bond yield has increased to 4.73 percent, which is negative for FII inflows. The tailwind for the market is the resilient Indian economy and clear indications of a turnaround in earnings growth. This tailwind will encourage DIIs, flush with funds, to buy any significant dip in the market. Retail investors can use the dips to slowly accumulate high-quality stocks for the long term. Heightened uncertainty will keep the market volatile,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments
Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.