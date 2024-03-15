Home

Stock Market News: Sensex Opened Down By 210.51 Points, Nifty around 22050; Paytm Stocks Up By 5%

On 14th March, Nifty Bank Index, which comprises 12 banking stocks data, went down by 191.35 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,789.95.

BSE Sensex opened in the red at 72,886.77, down by 210.51 points or 0.29 per cent. The Nifty50 index opened with the negative trend at 22,064.85, down by 81.80 points or 0.31 per cent. Nifty Bank index opened below at 46,572.10, which is down by 217.95 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Top Losers Stock Market At Opening

Infosys (-1.24%), M&M (-1.09%), Axis Bank (-0.86%), HCL Tech (-0.70%), Tech Mahindra (-0.60%), ICICI Bank (-0.47%), Asian Paints (-0.44%), Wipro (-0.36%), Reliance (-0.33%).

Top Gainers on Stock Market At Opening

Power Grid (+1.46%), Bharti Airtel (+0.84%), Tata Motors (+0.80), State Bank of India (+0.72%), IndusInd Bank (0.45%), Nestle (+0.36%), NTPC (+0.36%), Tata Steel (+0.32%)

On 14th March, BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 73,097.28. The Nifty50 index climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 22146.65 on weekly expiry.

