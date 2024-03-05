Home

Stock Market News; Sensex Opens In red, Nifty Around 22350; IIFL Finance Stock Down,Tata Motors Stock Up 3%

IIFL Finance went down by 20 per cent and hit the lower circuit in early trade today, after the Reserve Bank of India on Monday ordered IIFL Finance to "cease and desist with immediate effect from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans."

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened in the red at 73,767.42 against the previous close of 73,872.29. The Nifty50 index also opened in the red at 22,372.25 against yesterday’s closing of 22,405.60.

On 4th March, Sensex jumped by 66.14 points & settled at 73,872.29. Nifty50 created history by hitting an all-time high during early trade on March 4. NSE Nifty50 rose by 68.85 points to settle at 22,405.60 after hitting an all-time high of 22,440.90.

On 4th March, The Nifty Bank index comprising 12 banking stocks data, settled down at 47,456.10, went up by 158.60 points or 0.34 percent.

