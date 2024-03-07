Home

Stock Market News: Sensex Starts Above 74k, Nifty Hits New Record | Best Stocks To Buy, Sell, Target Price Of Stocks

JP Morgan Maintains on Coal India share price target as Neutral with a target price at Rs 480.

Stock Market Today

BSE Sensex on Thursday started at 74,242.74 against the previous day close of 74,085.99. The Nifty50 index also started in the green at 22,505.30 and again hit a new record high of 22,523.75.

Coal India Share Price Target

Federal Bank share price target Kotak Maintains Buy target on on Federal Bank with target price at Rs 185.

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers On 7th March 2024

Top Gainers On Stock Market (At Market Open)

JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, Asian Paints, HUL and PowerGrid.

Top losers On Stock Market (At Market Open)

M&M, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement

On 6th March, Sensex advanced by 429.47 points and hit a record high of 74,106.60, showing a positive trend NSE Nifty50 also rose by 117.15 points and touched a high record of 22,473.45 during the intra-day trade on 6th March 2024.

On 6th March, After hitting its high record, Nifty 50 closed at 22,474.05, up by 118 points, while the Sensex, after hitting a record high of 74,106.60 settled at 74,085.99, up by 409 points on 6th March.

On 6th March, After hitting its high record, Nifty 50 closed at 22,474.05, up by 118 points, while the Sensex, after hitting a record high of 74,106.60 settled at 74,085.99, up by 409 points on 6th March.