Stock Market News: Sensex Starts At 74,175.93, Nifty Below 22500; Top Stocks In Trending

On 7th March, The Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 129.60 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 47,835.80.

Stock Market

Sensex opens in green At 74,175.93, up 56.54 points or 0.08 per cent. Nifty started at 22,517.50, up 23.95 points or 0.10 per cent. Bank Nifty opened at 47,792.20, up 43.60 points or 0.09 per cent.

On 7th March, BSE Sensex rose 33.40 points to close at 74,119.39. The index reached an all-time high of 74,245.17. The Nifty went up by 19.50 points to close at 22,494.50. The index made an all-time high of 22,525.65.

On 7th March, The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went up by 0.22 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively.

