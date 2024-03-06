Home

Business

Stock Market News; Sensex Surpasses 74000, Nifty Hits New High; Banking Stocks Rally

Stock Market News; Sensex Surpasses 74000, Nifty Hits New High; Banking Stocks Rally

Sensex advanced by 429.47 points and hit a record high of 74,106.60, showing a positive trend NSE Nifty50 also rose by 117.15 points and touched a high record of 22,473.45 during the intra-day trade on 6th March 2024.

Stock Market Closure

After hitting its high record, Nifty 50 closed at 22,474.05, up by 118 points, while the Sensex, after hitting a record high of 74,106.60 settled at 74,085.99, up by 409 points on 6th March.

Stock market was drived by banking sector today including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sensex advanced by 429.47 points and hit a record high of 74,106.60, showing a positive trend NSE Nifty50 also rose by 117.15 points and touched a high record of 22,473.45 during the intra-day trade on 6th March 2024.

The Bank Nifty index rose by 384.40 points to settle at 47,965.40. IT, Banking, Financial Services, and FMCG led the rally, whereas Media, Metal and Realty stocks went down on Wednesday.

The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices weakened by 0.52 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.

Amid significant selling pressure, mid and smallcap segments tanked. While the Midcap index fell by 2 per cent the Smallcap index went down nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade. Both the midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses.

Sensex on 5th March opened in red at 73,587.70, went down by 89.43 points, Nifty also opened at 22,327.50 points which is down by 28.8 points. Bank Nifty also opened in the red at 47,451.65.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

Airtel, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Titan, M&M, TCS, L&T, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Top :aggards On Stock Market

NTPC, Maruti, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Tata Steel,UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

On 5th March 2024, Sensex went down to a low of 73,412.25 in early trading to end at 73,677.13, which is still down by 195.16 points.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.