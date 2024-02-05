Stock Market News: Servotech Power System Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High | Check Details Here

Home

In the last 5 days, the shares of Servotech Power System have given a return of 27 per cent to the investors while in the last one month it has given a return of 38 per cent.

Share Market News: BSE Sensex was at the level of 72,205 points, up by 121 points, while Nifty was at the level of 21,922 points, up by 68 points on Monday at around 11:45 am. In the bullish market, shares of Servotech Power System were up 4.56 per cent to touch the level of Rs 104.80.

Servotech Power Systems Limited is a leading company in India’s EV charging space, which has recently tied up with many leading companies to set up EV charging setups across the country.

The counter has reached a 52-week high today. Shares of Servotech Power System, with a market cap of around Rs 2,270 crore, have given a return of 600 per cent to investors so far from the 52-week low of Rs 16.48.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Servotech Power System have given a return of 27 per cent to the investors while in the last one month it has given a return of 38 per cent. Shares of Servotech Power System were at the level of Rs 20 on February 15 last year, from where investors have got a bumper return of over 400 per cent.

From the low of Rs 18 on March 31, 2023, the shares of Servotech Power have given a bumper return of 500 per cent to the investors. It is to be noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget presented on February 1 said that EV charging infrastructure across the country should be promoted, after which Servotech Power Systems, which is related to this business, have been registering a rise.

In the last week of January, Servotech Power Systems Limited informed the stock market that it had received an order worth Rs 120 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Under this order, Servotech Power is going to supply and install 1800 DC fast EV chargers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Servotech Power Systems has to install this charger at Bharat Petroleum’s petrol pumps in big cities of the country.

