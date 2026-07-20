Share Market News: Stock of THIS company jumps after it shares update on progress of restoring Its banking operations

On March 30, 2026, SEBI issued an interim order against the company, its promoters, and certain others, restricting withdrawals from their bank accounts, subject to certain conditions.

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New Delhi: Cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd.’s stock is trading up nearly 10% amid Monday’s stock market decline. This surge is driven by significant information provided by the company. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 19.25, up 7.72 per cent or Rs 1.38, in the early trade.

The company stated in its latest exchange filing that it is continuously taking steps to normalise its banking operations, fully cooperate with the ongoing proceedings before SEBI, and strengthen its business. On March 30, 2026, SEBI issued an interim order against the company, its promoters, and certain others, restricting withdrawals from their bank accounts, subject to certain conditions.

The company states that SEBI’s comments are preliminary (prima facie), the investigation is ongoing, and no final decision has been made. The company disputes the allegations and is presenting its case as per the regulatory process. The company provided the necessary information to the stock exchanges, participated in the investigation, and filed its initial response with SEBI on June 25, 2026. The company will now submit a detailed response to SEBI within the stipulated timeframe and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The company stated in its filing that SEBI restrictions impacted EIL’s banking operations during the June 2026 quarter, hindering the company’s ability to conduct day-to-day operations, make payments, and meet its essential business obligations. In light of this difficulty, the company sought relief from SEBI on July 10, 2026.

Subsequently, on July 16, SEBI informed the company that it had sent the necessary clarifications to the concerned banks. The company has also received notification from Kotak Mahindra Bank regarding the lifting of the freeze on the account, while discussions are ongoing with other banks to implement the same process. However, the company has not yet received an official copy of the clarification from SEBI. Once it receives the copy, the company will share the full scope and impact of the clarification with the stock market and investors.

Stock markets tumble in early trade

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and a sharp spike in crude oil prices due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 2.41 per cent higher at USD 90.22 per barrel.

“There are near-term headwinds and tailwinds for the market now. The strongest headwind is Brent crude spiking above USD 90 on escalating tensions between the US and Iran. If this trend continues, India’s vulnerability to energy shock will resurface with negative implications for the rupee and FPI flows,” Vijayakumar said.

On the positive side, the weakening of the AI trade continues in markets like the US, South Korea and Taiwan, he said, adding that this can make markets like India attractive to the FPIs.