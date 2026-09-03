Stock Market News: Share of THIS company surges 14 percent intraday to hit fresh 52-week high, defence and aerospace orders boost investors’ confidence

New Delhi: Amid sluggish trading on Thursday, Raymond Ltd. stock is trading up nearly 14% today. Last seen, the company's stock was trading at ₹760.10, up 13.92%, or ₹92.85, on the NSE, and ₹759

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New Delhi: Amid sluggish trading on Thursday, Raymond Ltd. stock is trading up nearly 14% today. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at ₹760.10, up 13.92%, or ₹92.85, on the NSE, and ₹759.50, up 13.85%, or ₹92.40, on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5102 crore. During the day, the stock hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 764.10. The 52-week low of the counter is 320.40, touched on March 30, 2026.

The action in the stock comes as the company continues to receive new orders and approvals in the defence and aerospace business. It has received its first build-to-specification order for a specialised onboard storage system from a leading defence-aerospace OEM.

Additionally, it has commenced mass production of precision components for a major defence customer. The necessary formal audit approvals have also been received from leading Indian defence and aerospace companies. This means the company is no longer just in the qualification phase, but is moving toward commercial production.

Following the demerger of the company’s lifestyle and real estate businesses, Raymond has now become a more focused aerospace, precision technology, and automotive components platform. The company has net cash and its capital allocation strategy is focused on engineering-based businesses. Therefore, the stock’s intraday gain of approximately 12% is not being viewed as simply normal market movement.

Raymond’s aerospace business reported revenues of ₹123 crore in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, up 40% year-on-year to ₹123 crore. EBITDA increased 25% to ₹26 crore during the same period, and EBITDA margin was 21.2%.

The company stated that margins remain strong despite continued R&D investments. Importantly, the company has a 10-year aerospace order book of over ₹5,960 crore, with an additional RFQ pipeline of ₹1,632 crore active.

Rupee rises 22 paise to close at 94.73 against US dollar

The rupee settled at 94.73 on Wednesday, recording a gain of 22 paise on the back of robust foreign capital inflows, notwithstanding weak domestic stock markets and higher crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the RBI is keeping a tab on the rupee’s fall as Brent crude prices have risen to USD 95 per barrel and the dollar index is hovering around 99.80 on a bout of risk aversion on renewed US-Iran tensions.

Investor sentiment also impacted after the 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 4.8 per cent – the highest since January 2025 – following softer-than-anticipated US economic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.97 and touched an intraday high of 94.73 and a low of 94.99 during the session.

At the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.73, higher by 22 paise from its previous close.

The local unit gained 27 paise to settle at 94.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after rising 21 paise and 2 paise in the preceding two sessions on Monday and Friday, respectively. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the rupee traded stronger as RBI intervention appears to be supporting the currency along with modest FII buying.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.